BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
Feb 23 Stillfront Group AB (publ):
* Q4 net revenue 24.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.74 million) versus 18.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 6.8 million crowns versus 4.8 million crowns year ago
* CEO: "Our investment pace is now at an all-time-high, which promises a very interesting 2017 and 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9731 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider Russell Investments completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.