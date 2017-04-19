MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall has mixed impact on Gulf, Doha extends recovery

DUBAI, June 15 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday with Qatar and Dubai rising despite a fall in crude oil prices, while Saudi Arabia's decline was cushioned by hopes it will be put on review for possible emerging market status next week. Riyadh's stock index lost 0.5 percent after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; all but one of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) dropping 3.7 percent.