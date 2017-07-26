FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-STMicro raises 2017 capex forecast to $1.25-1.3 bln from $1.1 bln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Business
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2017 / 9:21 AM / in a day

BRIEF-STMicro raises 2017 capex forecast to $1.25-1.3 bln from $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV

* STMicro raises 2017 capital expenditure forecast to $1.25-1.3 billion from $1.1 billion previously, chief executive Carlo Bozotti told analysts in a conference call.

* STMicro expects strong sequential growth for imaging in Q3 as new products ramp; followed by further revenue acceleration in Q4, CEO said

* STMicro's 2017 revenues now expected to be in the high-end of the range given on the company's investor day in May, CEO said. At the time, STMicro said revenue to grow by between 12.5 and 15.5 percent from last year to around $8 billion.

* STMicro expects 2017 free cash flow to substantially match the level of the company's dividend, CEO said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.