BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Delek Us Holdings Inc :
* Stockholders of Delek US Holdings and Alon USA Energy approve Delek US Holdings acquisition of Alon USA
* Delek US Holdings Inc- At special meeting of co's' stockholders, about 99 percent of votes cast by holders of co's stock supported proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* Roche, others expanding into digital devices (Adds details about push to connect medical devices)