May 30 TELESTE OYJ:

* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE

* HAS SIGNED A FRAME AGREEMENT WITH STOFA TO DELIVER NEXT GENERATION NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA'S CABLE NETWORK UPGRADE TO NEW DOCSIS 3.1 TECHNOLOGY

* ‍VALUE OF 2-YEAR AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED EUR 7 MILLION.​

* AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF A LONG PRODUCT-RELATED COOPERATION BETWEEN TELESTE AND STOFA, WHICH IS NOW BEING EXTENDED WITH DETAILED NETWORK DESIGN SERVICES