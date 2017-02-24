Feb 24 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces continued listing of new shares of common stock and trading under ticker "SGY" following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization

* Stone Energy Corp - company currently expects plan to become effective on February 28, 2017

* Stone Energy Corp - assuming emergence on effective date of February 28, 2017, trading in new common shares is expected to commence on March 1, 2017

* Stone Energy Corp - currently expects to list warrants on an exchange by end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: