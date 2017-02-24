Wal-Mart to buy Bonobos for $310 mln
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.
Feb 24 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces continued listing of new shares of common stock and trading under ticker "SGY" following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization
* Stone Energy Corp - company currently expects plan to become effective on February 28, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - assuming emergence on effective date of February 28, 2017, trading in new common shares is expected to commence on March 1, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - currently expects to list warrants on an exchange by end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.