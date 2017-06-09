US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as oil hovers near multi-month lows
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
June 9 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions
* Drilling operations on its rampart deep prospect in Mississippi canyon block 116 were initiated on June 3, 2017
* Expect workforce reduction to result in an about 25% decrease in salaries, general and administrative cash costs for second half of 2017
* Expected quarterly cash SG&A outlay, before capitalization, of about $11 million to $12 million/quarter, excluding non-recurring and non-cash items
* Project an overall SG&A reduction of approximately 50% from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has not had contact with Tesla, nor has it signed agreement on building factory in China, dismissing media reports
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston