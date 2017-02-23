PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and reserves
* Q4 loss per share $20.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $-6.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stone Energy says financial projections prepared in connection with restructuring efforts included estimated preliminary capex of about $200 million for 2017
* Upon emergence from bankruptcy, co expects to eliminate approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding debt
* Stone Energy says cash flows from operations, cash on hand, availability under credit facility adequate to meet 2017 operating, capex needs of post-reorganized co
* No assurances that co will emerge from bankruptcy on February 28, 2017 as expected
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue of $112.2 million, compared to oil and gas revenue of $106.2 million in Q4 of 2015
* Net daily production during Q4 of 2016 averaged 43.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Projected capital expenditures budget of $200 million for 2017 includes approximately $86 million of plugging and abandonment costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
