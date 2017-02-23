Feb 23 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and reserves

* Q4 loss per share $20.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $-6.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stone Energy says financial projections prepared in connection with restructuring efforts included estimated preliminary capex of about $200 million for 2017

* Upon emergence from bankruptcy, co expects to eliminate approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding debt

* Stone Energy says cash flows from operations, cash on hand, availability under credit facility adequate to meet 2017 operating, capex needs of post-reorganized co

* No assurances that co will emerge from bankruptcy on February 28, 2017 as expected

* Qtrly oil and gas revenue of $112.2 million, compared to oil and gas revenue of $106.2 million in Q4 of 2015

* Net daily production during Q4 of 2016 averaged 43.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Projected capital expenditures budget of $200 million for 2017 includes approximately $86 million of plugging and abandonment costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: