BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - net daily production during three months ended March 31, 2017 averaged 30.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly combined total operating revenue $94.7 million
* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly oil, natural gas and ngls production 2,733 mboe versus 3,140 mboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing