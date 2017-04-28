BRIEF-Bowery Farming says raised $22.2 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Says it has raised $22.2 million in equity financing - sec filing
April 28 Stonegate Bank-
* Stonegate Bank announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Stonegate Bank-net interest income, on tax-equivalent basis, totaled $26.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, represented decrease of $809,000
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately