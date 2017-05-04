BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 Stonegate Mortgage Corp:
* Stonegate Mortgage Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue rose 555 percent to $32.6 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER