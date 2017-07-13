FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
BRIEF-Stonegate shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Itafos
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 13, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Stonegate shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Itafos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Stonegate Agricom Ltd:

* Stonegate shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Itafos

* Pursuant to arrangement, each Stonegate shareholder to receive 0.008 of ordinary share of Itafos for each Stonegate share held

* About 74% of issued and outstanding Stonegate shares were represented in person or by proxy at special meeting of Stonegate held

* Expected that Co will apply for final order of Ontario superior court of Justice for approval of arrangement on July 17, 2017

* 99.89% of Stonegate shares represented at Stonegate meeting were voted in favour of arrangement

* 99.83% of Stonegate shares voted by disinterested Stonegate shareholders were voted in favour of Arrangement with Itafos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.