UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Announces delay in filing form 10-K and postponement of investor conference call
* Partnership recently discovered that it had underreported cemetery revenues, net of associated direct costs
* Partnership discovered that it had over-reported net deferred revenues in previously issued consolidated financial statements
* Currently expects correction of items to have immaterial impact on cash flows for three years ended december 31, 2016
* Expects that any revisions to previously reported financial information will reflect a decrease in net deferred revenue
* Currently expects correction of items to have positive impact on future cash flows
* Currently expects correction of items to have positive impact on future cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources