BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
* Stonemor Partners LP says will file 2016 form 10-K as soon as practicable following completion of foregoing review, will file march 31 form 10-Q as promptly as practicable Source text : bit.ly/2pDC07q Further company coverage:
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.