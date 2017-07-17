BRIEF-Stonemor Partners provides update on accounting review

July 17 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp:

* Stonemor Partners L.P. provides update on accounting review

* Stonemor Partners - ‍partnership is working to complete review, but at this time it remains ongoing​

* Stonemor - partnership continues to expect that results of corrections will have immaterial impact on cash flows for three years ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Stonemor Partners - believes it will be able to file annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 within next 2 to 4 weeks

* Stonemor Partners - believes it is likely that it will not be able to file Q2 10-Q by August 14, 2017

* Stonemor Partners - expects to seek a waiver or other relief to extend time for filing Q2 10-Q

* Stonemor Partners- ‍revisions to previously reported financial info to principally reflect net decrease in deferred revs on previously reported consol balance sheets​

* Stonemor Partners - continues to believe that revisions will reflect an increase in partners' capital on previously reported consol balance sheets

* Stonemor Partners -‍revisions to previously reported financial info to principally reflect net decrease in deferred selling costs on reported consol balance sheets