UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Provides preliminary unaudited financial results for first quarter 2017 and fourth quarter 2016
* Preliminary qtrly cash distributions declared per unit $0.33 for three months ended march, 2017
* Cash from operating activities reached $12.4 million in q1 of 2017
* "Fiscal year 2016 was a challenging year"
* Working to remediate control issues that gave rise to discovery co been under-reporting GAAP revs, over-reporting GAAP deferred revenue
* We aim to file our 2016 form 10-k by july 15, 2017, and our form 10-q for period ended march 31, 2017 within 45 days after that Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources