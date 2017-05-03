May 3 Stoneridge Inc
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and
increases 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $204.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.30
* Sees 2017 sales of $775.0 - $795.0 million
* Stoneridge Inc -Revised 2017 gross margin guidance to
28.5% - 30.5%, operating margin guidance to 7.0% - 8.0%, ebitda
margin guidance to 10.5% - 11.5%
