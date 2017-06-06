June 6 Storage Vault Canada Inc :
* Storagevault waives conditions on sentinel storage
purchase, advises previously announced montreal acquisition will
not move forward and announces purchase of stores in kamloops
* Waived due diligence conditions and all other initial
conditions on sentinel storage $396.6 million portfolio
purchase
* Will not move forward with $15 million montreal
acquisition announced on march 10, 2017
* Has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire three
stores in kamloops for $5.8 million
* Purchase price for kamloops acquisition is payable by
issuance of $950,000 of common shares
* Remainder of kamloops acquisition purchase price being
paid with funds on hand and first mortgage financing
