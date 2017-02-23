BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company says allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Store Capital Corp
* Store Capital announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.43
* Q4 revenue rose 28.3 percent to $102.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.74 to $1.76
* Store Capital Corp - affirming its 2017 guidance
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $423.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly FFO per share of common stock $0.40
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* each of co and CMC (through their respective holding vehicle), GP and management company entered into fund LP agreement
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.