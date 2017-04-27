Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
April 27 Storebrand Asa
* Q1 group result NOK 671 million (Reuters poll NOK 612 million)
* Solvency margin of 159 per cent
* Strong growth in unit link pensions, and a good financial result, are two main contributors to q1 result. Storebrand is fastest growing bank in norway when it comes to residential mortgages
* A dividend of more than 35% of the group result before amortisation after tax is expected for 2017. The expected development in the solvency margin indicates there will be a gradual increase in the dividend distribution rate
* The economic capital calculation for 2016 is reported in the quarter. The methodology for economic capital builds upon the solvency calculation. The calculation gives a group value of NOK 88.4 per share, an increase of NOK 5.3 per share from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.