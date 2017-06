March 31 STORM REAL ESTATE ASA

* STORM REAL ESTATE ASA - CHANGES OF TERMS IN LOAN AGREEMENT

* AMENDED TERMS INCLUDE POSTPONEMENT OF MATURITY DATE TO JUNE 2019

* COMPANY'S LENDER HAS IN ITS CREDIT COMMITTEE ON 31/03/2017 GRANTED AMENDED TERMS TO COMPANY'S LOAN AGREEMENT

* AMENDED TERMS INCLUDE NO AMORTISATION UP TO AND INCLUDING Q3 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)