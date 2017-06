Feb 20 Storm Real Estate ASA:

* Announces extension with anchor tenant

* Received notice from LLC Gazprom Tsentrremont, anchor tenant in Gasfield building since 2009, to terminate lease

* Tenant originally requested to vacate at end of Q1 2017

* Signed extension with tenants for further two months, until May 31, 2017