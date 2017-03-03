BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
March 2 Storm Resources Ltd:
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Storm Resources Ltd - Q4 production was 13,320 boe per day , a year-over-year increase of 24% and flat on a quarter-over-quarter basis
* Production in Q1 of 2017 is forecast to be 16,000 to 17,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest