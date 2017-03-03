March 2 Storm Resources Ltd:

* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Storm Resources Ltd - Q4 production was 13,320 boe per day , a year-over-year increase of 24% and flat on a quarter-over-quarter basis

* Production in Q1 of 2017 is forecast to be 16,000 to 17,000 boe per day