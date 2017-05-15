UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Maxis to raise around $384 mln in share sale
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
May 15 Storytel AB (Publ)
* Storytel says total turnover for Q1, 2017 was 231,129 (99,024) TSEK
* Says EPS, after taxes, in Q1, 2017 totaled –0.24SEK, calculated as earnings for the period after taxes, divided by the average number of shares during the period.
* Says increased subscription base from 360,200 to 381,200 subscribers (268,300)
* Says increased streaming revenue from 147.4 MSEK in Q4 to 155.7 MSEK in Q1 (99.7 MSEK)
* Sees Q2 streaming revenue of 164 MSEK Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand aims to buy software to strengthen the military government's ability to track online networks and monitor online activity while planning a cyber law that will expand powers to pry into private communications.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate