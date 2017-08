Aug 1 (Reuters) - STRABAG SE:

* ‍STRABAG TO WORK ON BILLION-EURO INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT IN UNITED KINGDOM​

* ‍Construction Volume: Approx. Gbp 2 Billion​

* ‍CONSORTIUM CONSISTING OF STRABAG (32 %), SKANSKA AND COSTAIN

* ‍STRABAG'S SHARE IS 32 %​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)