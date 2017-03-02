March 1 Strad Energy Services Ltd:

* Strad energy services announces fourth quarter results & director appointment

* Q4 revenue increased 24% to $27.3 million compared to $22.0 million for same period in 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* "we are focused on increasing pricing in 2017 on certain products lines and services which are in high demand"

* "we are continuing to approach 2017 with caution"

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: