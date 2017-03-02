Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
March 1 Strad Energy Services Ltd:
* Strad energy services announces fourth quarter results & director appointment
* Q4 revenue increased 24% to $27.3 million compared to $22.0 million for same period in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* "we are focused on increasing pricing in 2017 on certain products lines and services which are in high demand"
* "we are continuing to approach 2017 with caution"
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.