April 25 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path board determines that an unsolicited offer
from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire
Straight Path for $104.64 per share constitutes a “superior
proposal”
* Straight Path Communications Inc - co has notified AT&T of
Straight Path board's determination
* Straight Path Communications - under AT&T agreement, co
required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T if board
terminates AT&T merger agreement
* Straight Path Communications - AT&T has option for next
five business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that
agreement to match or exceed bidder's offer
* Straight Path Communications - bidder has agreed to pay
termination fee to AT&T on Straight Path's behalf if Straight
Path board terminates AT&T agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: