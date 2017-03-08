March 8 Straight Path Communications Inc :

* Straight Path Communications Inc - on March 7 co, lead plaintiff in Zacharia v. Straight Path Communications Inc entered into a binding MOU

* Straight Path Communications - mou to settle putative shareholder class action and dismiss claims that were filed against defendants in the action

* Straight Path Communications Inc- agreed terms under mou provide for a $2.25 million initial payment and a $7.2 million additional payment - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mB8dNX