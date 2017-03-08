EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 Straight Path Communications Inc :
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on March 7 co, lead plaintiff in Zacharia v. Straight Path Communications Inc entered into a binding MOU
* Straight Path Communications - mou to settle putative shareholder class action and dismiss claims that were filed against defendants in the action
* Straight Path Communications Inc- agreed terms under mou provide for a $2.25 million initial payment and a $7.2 million additional payment - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mB8dNX Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.