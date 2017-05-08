May 8 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a
multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight
Path for $184.00 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”
* Straight Path Communications Inc - revised offer reflects
an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion
* Straight Path Communications Inc - straight path has
notified at&t of straight path board's determination and,
pursuant to at&t merger agreement
* Straight Path - pursuant to at&t merger agreement, at&t
has option for next 3 business days to negotiate possible
amendment of that agreement to match or exceed bidder's offer
* Straight Path Communications - under at&t deal,co required
to pay $38 million termination fee to at&t if board terminates
at&t deal to enter deal with bidder
