BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 11 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path - upon termination of Verizon merger, under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay Verizon termination fee equal to $38 million
* Straight Path says Verizon required to pay co $85 million if merger has not closed by the extended termination date under some circumstances - sec filing
* Straight Path - if Verizon merger is terminated other than as a result of Verizon’S breach, co to pay Verizon amount equal to AT&T termination fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
