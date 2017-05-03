BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 3 Straight Path Communications Inc:
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”
* Revised offer reflects enterprise value of about $2.3 billion
* Straight Path has notified AT&T of Straight Path board's determination regarding proposal
* AT&T has option for next 3 business days to negotiate amendment of agreement to match or exceed offer made by multi-national telecom company
* Under AT&T merger agreement, Straight Path is required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals