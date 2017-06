May 11 Strata Skin Sciences Inc:

* Strata skin sciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.03

* Q1 revenue $7.3 million versus $7.6 million

* Strata skin sciences inc says q1 recurring xtrac revenues were $5.7 million, up 3.7% year-over-year

* Strata skin sciences inc says q1 installed base of xtrac systems in u.s. Expands to 791 systems placed, up 8.4% from 730 at end of q1 2016