MOVES-Instinet names new U.S. head of sales for CMS business
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
April 27 Strata Skin Sciences Inc
* Strata skin sciences, inc. Announces launch of the nordlys system and announces 2017 revenue expectations for nordlys hybrid system
* Forecasting sales of nordlys products to be in range of $4.0 to $4.5 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.