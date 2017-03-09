March 9 Stratasys Ltd

* Stratasys releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $175.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $169.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue guidance of $645 to $680 million

* Stratasys ltd - capital expenditures are projected at $40 to $50 million in 2017

* Sees 2017 non-gaap net income of $10 to $20 million, or $0.19 to $0.37 per diluted share

* Sees gaap net loss of $53 to $39 million, or a loss of $1.00 to $0.73 per diluted share in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $692.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: