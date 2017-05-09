BRIEF-Mindbody names Mike Mansbach president
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody
May 9 Stratasys Ltd
* Stratasys and Desktop Metal extend their strategic partnership to accelerate adoption of metal additive manufacturing
* Desktop Metal's studio system is expected to ship september 2017
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.
* Athenex Inc. Announces closing of initial public offering and full-exercise of over-allotment option