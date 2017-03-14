BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 14 Stratec Biomedical AG
* FY sales rose 25.9 percent to 184.9 million eur
* Dividend 0.77 eurper share versus 0.75 eurper share year ago
* FY EBIT of eur 32.2 million* (+19.7%; previous year: eur 26.9 million)
* FY EBIT margin at 17.4%* (previous year: 18.3%)
* An update of financial guidance figures is expected to be released upon publication of half-year financial report on July 25
* Until then, existing guidance remains valid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: