Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Strateco Resources Inc-
* Strateco loses its lawsuit against the Quebec government and assesses the possibility of an appeal
* Strateco Resources says court rejected Strateco's claim of $182.6 million for loss of its investment in matoush uranium project and an additional $10 million in punitive damages
* Strateco Resources Inc says co's lawyers are assessing possibility of appealing decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.