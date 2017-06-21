June 21 Strateco Resources Inc-

* Strateco loses its lawsuit against the Quebec government and assesses the possibility of an appeal

* Strateco Resources says court rejected Strateco's claim of $182.6 million for loss of its investment in matoush uranium project and an additional $10 million in punitive damages

* Strateco Resources Inc says co's lawyers are assessing possibility of appealing decision