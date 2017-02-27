Feb 27 Strategic Investments A/S:

* Fy pretax profit 45.6 million Danish crowns ($6.5 million)versus 43.6 million crowns year ago

* Fy investment profit 49.1 million crowns versus 46.1 million crowns year ago

* In 2017 expects to achieve a result that is consistent with its long-term target of an average annual return of 15 pct before tax

* Proposes no dividend dividend for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

