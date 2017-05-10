May 10 Stratus Properties Inc:
* Stratus Properties Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Increased qtrly revenue per available room (revpar) from
hotel segment operations by 6 percent versus. First-Quarter 2016
* Stratus Properties- expect to complete construction
financing and break ground on phase ii of santal multi-family
project in second-quarter 2017
* Qtrly total consolidated revenue $20.664 million versus
$19.026 million
* Revenue from hotel segment totaled $10.3 million for
first-quarter 2017, compared with $10.6 million for
first-quarter 2016
