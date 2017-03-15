March 15 Stratus Properties Inc
* Stratus properties inc. Announces declaration of $1.00 per
share special cash dividend; conclusion of board's review of
strategic alternatives
* Stratus properties inc - board decided to allow stratus'
stockholder rights plan to expire in accordance with its terms
on march 9, 2017
* Stratus properties- co, financial advisor engaged in
meetings, discussions and negotiations with participants, 10 of
whom submitted indications of interest
* Stratus properties - none of participants sustained an
indication of interest in acquiring entire co at price per
share at or above stratus' recent trading prices
* Stratus properties inc - board determined that indications
of interest would not at this time provide adequate value to
stockholders
