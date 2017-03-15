March 15 Stratus Properties Inc

* Stratus properties inc. Announces declaration of $1.00 per share special cash dividend; conclusion of board's review of strategic alternatives

* Stratus properties inc - board decided to allow stratus' stockholder rights plan to expire in accordance with its terms on march 9, 2017

* Stratus properties- co, financial advisor engaged in meetings, discussions and negotiations with participants, 10 of whom submitted indications of interest

* Stratus properties - none of participants sustained an indication of interest in acquiring entire co at price per share at or above stratus' recent trading prices

* Stratus properties inc - board determined that indications of interest would not at this time provide adequate value to stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: