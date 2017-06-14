June 14 STRAUMANN HOLDING AG:

* RAPID SHAPE AND STRAUMANN DEEPEN PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY IN DENTAL LABS AND PRACTICES

* STRAUMANN ACQUIRES 35% STAKE IN RAPID SHAPE, AN INNOVATION LEADER IN FIELD, ENABLING LATTER TO INVEST FURTHER IN DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCTION AND SERVICE