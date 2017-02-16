BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma presents voclosporin remission data
* Voclosporin remission data from the phase IIB aura-LV study highlighted at eular 2017
Feb 16 Straumann Holding AG:
* Thinks non-premium growth will outpefrom premium growth in 2017; sees non-premium growth >5 percent - conference call
* Is not guiding for double digit organic growth in 2017, aware of competitors focusing on improving performance - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing