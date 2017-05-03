UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Strayer Education Inc
* Strayer Education, Inc. reports first quarter enrollment, revenues and earnings; Q2 2017 enrollment outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 revenue $114.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total enrollments at strayer university for Q2 2017 are anticipated to grow 6% to approximately 43,400 students
* Anticipate revenue per student for Q2 to decrease between 1% and 2%
* Strayer education inc- new student enrollments expected to increase about 8%, while continuing student enrollments are expected to increase about 5%
* Declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources