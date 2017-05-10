UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Strength Master Fintness Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue about 6.7 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$15 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Remaining shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gZ8Quk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources