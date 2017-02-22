BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Stroeer
* Says 2016 revenues up 36 percent at 1.12 billion eur, organic growth more than 7 percent
* Says 2016 operational EBITDA up 37 percent at 285 million eur, adjusted net profit up 46 percent at 157 million
* Says still sees 2017 EBITDA of more than 320 million eur
* Says now sees 2017 revenues at around 1.3 billion eur versus previous guidance for 1.2-1.3 billion Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07