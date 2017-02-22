Feb 22 Stroeer

* Says 2016 revenues up 36 percent at 1.12 billion eur, organic growth more than 7 percent

* Says 2016 operational EBITDA up 37 percent at 285 million eur, adjusted net profit up 46 percent at 157 million

* Says still sees 2017 EBITDA of more than 320 million eur

* Says now sees 2017 revenues at around 1.3 billion eur versus previous guidance for 1.2-1.3 billion Source text: here Further company coverage: