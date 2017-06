June 16 STRONGPOINT ASA:

* STRONGPOINT ASA: PROFIT WARNING

* EXPECTS EARNINGS IN Q2 TO BE IN LINE WITH, OR SLIGHTLY WEAKER THAN Q1 THIS YEAR, WHEN EBITDA ENDED AT MNOK 10.7

* GROUP HAS NOT GOTTEN SEASONAL INCREASE IN REVENUE THAT WE NORMALLY HAVE AT THIS TIME OF YEAR

* QUARTER IS CHARACTERIZED BY FEWER LARGE PROJECTS COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR

* UPGRADES IN CONNECTION WITH NEW BANKNOTES IN NORWAY HAVE LARGELY BEEN FINALISED, AND NO SIGNIFICANT ORDERS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED WITHIN CASH SECURITY OR ESL SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)