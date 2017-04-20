UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 STRONGPOINT ASA
* Q1 EBITDA NOK 10.7 MILLION VERSUS NOK 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 249.7 MILLION VERSUS NOK 254.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* BOARD PROPOSE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15