BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc announces investment in Menē Inc
* Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture
March 20 Stryker Corp
* CEO Kevin Lobo's total compensation for 2016 was $12.8 million versus $10.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein's 2016 total compensation was $2.99 million - SEC filing
* Group President, Medsurg and Neurotechnology Timothy Scannell's FY 2016 total compensation $4.8 million versus $4.4 million in FY 2015
* Group President, Orthopaedics, David Floyd's FY 2016 total compensation $4.05 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2n177JH) Further company coverage:
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing
* Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results