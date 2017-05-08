May 8 Stryker Corp
* Reg-Stryker orthopaedics 2016 settlement program reaches
milestone
* Stryker corp -howmedica osteonics informed courts that 95%
of additional registered eligible patients have enrolled in
settlement program
* Stryker corp -howmedia osteonics will move forward with
2016 settlement program that provides for compensation to
additional eligible u.s. Patients
* Stryker corp - expected that a majority of payments under
settlement agreement will be made by end of 2017
* Stryker corp - compensation for u.s. Patients replaced
rejuvenate modular-neck hip stem and/or abg ii modular-neck hip
stem, prior to dec 19, 2016
