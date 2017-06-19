June 19 Stryker Corp
* Reg-Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire
novadaq technologies inc.
* Stryker corp - deal for us$11.75 per share
* Stryker corp - transaction expected to be dilutive to
stryker's 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share by $0.03
- $0.05
* Stryker corp - for 2018, transaction is expected to be
neutral to stryker's earnings and accretive thereafter
* Stryker corp - no change to stryker's 2017 estimated
adjusted net earnings per diluted share, which is in range of
$6.35 - $6.45
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: